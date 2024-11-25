West Bengal Guv CV Ananda Bose Faces Backlash Over Self-Statue Unveiling

On Monday, it stated, “This is to address recent reports and clarify the events surrounding the unveiling of a bust during a event held on 23/11/2024 at Raj Bhavan involving the Hon’ble Governor of West Bengal. Contrary to certain misinterpretations circulating in some quarters, Honourable Governor Dr. C. V. Ananda Bose, of West Bengal, stands out for his compassion and dedication, deeply attuned to the hopes and struggles of the everyday citizens.”

According to Raj Bhavan, “His unwavering commitment to transparency and accessibility embodies his belief that true governance flourishes through a genuine connection with the people; which has earned him the endearing title of "People's Governor" - a testament to his heartfelt devotion. In a heartfelt moment of 'people-connect' on November 23, 2024, Honourable Governor received a bust of himself, sculpted by a 'common' sculptor who had never met the Hon'ble Governor face to face, or never been to Raj Bhavan, Kolkata.”

It added, “Residing in the interior parts of West Bengal, he has dreamt of presenting his art-work to His Excellency for completing two-profound years as the leader of the state, with a sculpture which was a tribute born from deep admiration. The Hon'ble Governor of West Bengal, akin to the head of a family who embraces and respects the wishes of their younger members - graciously fulfilled the humble wish of an ordinary man, by giving life to the artist's heartfelt desire to honour Honourable Governor as a true protector of the people.”

Raj Bhavan further pointed out, “The unveiling was far from a ceremonial self-inauguration; instead, it was a moment that reflected the profound humility and graciousness of His Excellency Dr. C. V. Ananda Bose, who respects the collective spirit of the 'people'; and unveiled the dream of a 'common man'. The Hon’ble Governor remains deeply humbled by this gesture and emphasizes that the event was focused on celebrating the region’s cultural and artistic heritage, which is central to West Bengal’s identity.”