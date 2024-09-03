West Bengal Government Proposes Death Penalty in New Anti-Rape Bill

Kolkata: As West Bengal continues to witness protests over the brutal rape and murder of an on-duty young lady doctor at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, the Trinamul Congress government will table an anti-rape bill at a special session in the satte Assembly on Tuesday.

The proposed bill titled, Aparajita Women Child (West Bengal Criminal Law Amendment) Bill 2024, seeks the death penalty as the highest punishment among nearly a dozen provisions for rape convicts if their criminal act leads to the victim's death or leaves her vegetative.

It also speaks of life sentences for rape and gangrape convicts but proposes to amend the newly-passed Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita 2023, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 laws and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act 2012 “in their application to the state of West Bengal to enhance punishment and to constitute the framework for… the expeditious investigation and trial of the heinous act of violence against women and children”.

The bill further seeks to dispose of a case within 21 days with a maximum extension of 15 days. The draft bill proposes “to create a safer environment for women and children”, and it adds: “It is a testament to the state's unwavering commitment to uphold the fundamental rights of its citizens, particularly women and children, and to ensure that heinous acts of rape and sexual offences against children are met with the full force of the law.”

State law minister Moloy Ghatak is expected to table the bill in the House in presence of chief minister Mamata Banerjee. However, there will be no question and answer session, that will start directly with discussions on the bill for two hours.