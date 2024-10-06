West Bengal: Didi Backs Police Amid Rising Crime Concerns

Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday came out in support of the police force of her government amid rise in crime against women in the state and slammed the opposition parties for making a hue and cry over those incidents.

She also informed that she has directed the police to register the case of rape and murder of a 10-year-old girl at Kultali in South 24 Parganas under the POCSO Act and ensure the death penalty to the accused within three months. The victim's body was found on Saturday morning.

Ms Banerjee told the cops while speaking at the inauguration of Durga Puja at the Bodyguards Line of the Kolkata Police, “Don't care what is talked about you by some people. You have to perform your duty strongly. Stay cool outside while remaining bold inside.”

She elaborated, “Be rough and tough and sometimes, soft. Your workflow is humanity. Don't show mercy to the culprits whoever they are. Take strong action. Government is absolutely behind the police forces.”

Attacking the opposition, the CM alleged, “A huge uproar is made when a few incidents happen in Bengal. One has the right to do it. But when these incidents happen elsewhere, all stay mum with leucoplast on mouth. No protest takes place. Does anyone get into these incidents intentionally? No one does it.”

She claimed, “Crime is crime. It has no caste creed or religion. Whoever commits a crime will face a strong action. Already three orders of hanging have been passed. I want the police to register the Kultali case under the POCSO Act and ensure that the culprits get capital punishment within three months.”

Ms Banerjee pointed out, “Those who hit the streets in protest should do it more. This increases our strength. This is your democratic right. But why should so much crime be highlighted? Society is pushed to decay this way. Whenever such fake news comes to notice, women should tag them as ‘fake’ in the social media and lodge complaints with the cyber crime department of the police.”