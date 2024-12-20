West Bengal: CPI(M) Suspends Ex-MLA Tanmoy Bhattacharya

On Friday, the Left party handed the ex-legislator of Dum Dum North suspension for six months after an internal complaint committee found him guilty in an inquiry and made recommendations against him.

The CPI(M) probe panel submitted its report at the party's state secretariat meeting held on December 18, according to sources. The issue is expected to come up at the party state committee meeting for ratification by the end of this month.

During the suspension period, Mr Bhattacharya, who is the CPI(M) North 24 Parganas district secretariat member, would not be allowed to attend any party meeting at the district and state levels.

Earlier Mr Bhattacharya was suspended for the first time till pending inquiry after the lady reporter of a digital news outlet accused him of indecent behaviour with her during an interview on October 27.

A complaint was lodged at the Baranagar police station against him also. Mr Bhattacharya however denied the allegations against him. A week ago, the party suspension was lifted with the end of the probe against him.