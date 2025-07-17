West Bengal BJP Urges CEC To Remove Rohingyas From Voter List

Kolkata: West Bengal BJP MLAs urged Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar in a letter on Wednesday to remove the Rohingyas from the voters’ list in the state. They submitted their demand through Chief Electoral Officer West Bengal Manoj Agarwal during a meeting with him.

In the letter, the opposition legislators appealed to the CEC “to interfere in the preparation of Electoral Roll (Voter List) as the illegal migrants belonging to Rohingyas have been flooded in the Voter List almost in every polling station. It is utmost important to clean the names of illegal migrants from the Voter List for the maintenance of Democracy.”

They alleged, “The huge numbers of illegal Rohingyas in our state who have managed to get their names registered in the Electoral Rolls have become the biggest threat in Democracy and the internal security of the nation.”

Referring to the Citizenship Amendment Act provisions, the letter also claimed, “...many of the Districts are sharing the border of Bangladesh, are flooded with the Names of illegal migrants belonging to Rohingyas, created a serious threat in the Democracy and Internal Security of our Country, we demand your interference by issuing necessary directions to the officials who are engaged in the preparation of the Electoral Rolls to remove the Names of illegal migrants of Rohingyas.”