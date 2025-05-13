West Bengal BJP Leader’s Stepson Found Dead

Kolkata: Tragedy struck newly-married BJP leader Dilip Ghosh's family on Tuesday when the young son of his wife, Rinku Majumdar, who was from her first marriage, died under mysterious circumstances at an upscale housing complex in New Town.

The deceased, Srinjoy Dasgupta (25) alias Pritam, worked at an IT company. He was found in an unconscious state in his flat in the morning. The youth was rushed to Bidhannagar Seva Hospital only to be declared dead. He was staying there with two friends including a young woman.

One of them called up Rinku after finding Srinjoy not responding. According to Rinku, her son was supposed to visit Durgapur on Tuesday. She said, “I rushed to his flat after getting to know about him falling ill. There was froth in his mouth. Later we took him to hospital. He used to wake up late in the morning.”

Breaking down in tears, Rinku also recalled how her son celebrated the ‘Mother's Day' on May 11 by gifting her a cake on the occasion. On Monday, Srinjoy however told her about his ‘wish’ to stay ‘alone’ and asked her to tell family members not to visit him.

He also had ‘work from home’ schedule on Tuesday, Rinku added. The cause of death is yet to be known. The body was sent for post mortem at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital. Later Rinku's first husband, Raja Dasgupta, visited the hospital.

He did not comment on the incident. Srinjoy was not present however when his mother married Mr Ghosh around 25 days ago. He was on a vacation with his friends. However Srinjoy was not against his mother's second marriage and rather conveyed his best wishes to her. His cousin brother said that he asked him to visit him a few days ago.