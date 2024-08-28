West Bengal: BJP claims two of its workers shot at in Bhatpara

Barasat: The opposition BJP in West Bengal on Wednesday morning alleged that two of its workers were shot at in Bhatpara in North 24 Parganas district.



Police, however, claimed that the two men were beaten up by some people outside Anglo-India Jute Mill.

The injured persons were taken to the Bhatpara State General Hospital for treatment, they said.

Former BJP MP Arjun Singh alleged that miscreants owing allegiance to the Trinamool Congress fired the shots. The ruling party rejected the allegation.

The incident happened amid the state-wide 12-hour shutdown called by the BJP to protest the police action on participants of 'Nabanna Abhijan' on Tuesday.

The march to state secretariat Nabanna in Howrah was organised by the newly-formed students' group Chatra Samaj, demanding the resignation of CM Mamata Banerjee over the rape and murder of the doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.�