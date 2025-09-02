West Bengal: Army Troops Dismantle TMC Stage

Kolkata: In a fresh clash with the Centre, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP, especially defence minister Rajnath Singh, of “misusing” the Army after its troops dismantled a Trinamul Congress agitation venue in the Maidan area in the city stating that permission had lapsed.

The location was Gandhi statue on Mayo Road where the ruling party had built a dais for its ‘Bhasa Andolon’ stir over the attacks on Bengali-speaking migrant workers outside the state. It falls under the Headquarters Bengal Sub Area of the Eastern Command of the Army.

On Monday afternoon, a contingent of soldiers began removing the temporary structure. Eastern Command spokesperson Wing Cmdr Himanshu Tiwari said, “Indian Army (Local Military Authority, Kolkata) gives permission for events in the Maidan area for a duration of two days, as directed by the Supreme Court. Permission for events longer than three days need to be obtained from the MoD, Govt of India.”

He added: “Permission for conduct of events was provided for two days, however the stage has been put up for almost a month, several reminders have been sent to the organisers for removal of the temporary structure, but it was not removed. Thereafter the Kolkata police was informed and the structure was being removed by the Indian Army.”

Learning about the Army’s step, an angry CM rushed to the scene along with TMC leaders. The Army contingent left the venue immediately. Banerjee alleged: “Our mike connection has been snapped. The stage has been demolished. The pandal was removed with the help of the Army. I have no grievance against the Army. We are proud of them. They always work for the country.”

She claimed: “But when the Army has to act on the words of the BJP, a suspicion grows about where the country is headed. No traffic problem prevails here. No road is blocked here also. Our programme was scheduled for every Saturday and Sunday here. Different organisations hold it on our Bhasa Andolon. We already have the permission for this. If needed, they could have talked to the police force, who either could have removed it in consultation with us or told us so that we would have got it done. But they did not do that.”

Banerjee said: “When I was coming here, there were around 200 soldiers, who were running away upon seeing me. I asked them: Why are you running away? You are my friend. We are proud of you. It is not your fault. You did it on the words of the BJP, Delhi and the defence minister. We understand that well. I’m blaming the BJP and their minister, and not the Army. They are misusing the Army like this to dismantle a political party’s stage and decorations.”

The TMC supremo said: “Yesterday there was a programme. Today they vacated it. They should have consulted the West Bengal police because law and order is a state subject. They should have also consulted the Kolkata police commissioner, who in turn could have consulted with our party. If there was any objection, I would have got it removed in a minute. There are so many areas of the Army and the Railways, which we never disturb.”

Attacking the Centre, she said: “Pichhe Mein Kya Hai? Chhupa Rustam is the BJP and their government. They forcefully dismantled our stage and misused the Army because of their political vendetta and purpose. I didn’t expect they would disrespect the Army and law and order. They could have talked to Aroop Biswas (state sports minister) because we always offer them help for the Durand Cup tournament. Whenever they invited me, I attended it.”

Banerjee later announced that the venue had been shifted to Rani Rashmoni Avenue at Esplanade with permission from the Army.