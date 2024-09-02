Wealthiest Indians and Their Net Worth

According to the 2024 Hurun India Rich List, Gautam Adani, the chairman of the Adani Group, surpassed Mukesh Ambani, the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, to become the richest Indian.

Adani's wealth decreased by 57% to Rs 4.74 lakh crore in the 2023 report, whereas Ambani's wealth was significantly higher at Rs 8.08 lakh crore. Adani's wealth fell precipitously as a result of several allegations made by US-based short seller Hindenburg Research. The corporation has refuted every accusation.

With a net worth of Rs 3.14 lakh crore, Shiv Nadar and the HCL family rose one spot to the third richest in 2024, while Cyrus Poonawalla of the Serum Institute of India fell one spot to the fourth rank with a net worth of Rs 2.89 lakh crore.

With a net worth of Rs 2.50 lakh crore, Dilip Shanghvi of Sun Pharmaceuticals continued his rise up the list, moving up to the fifth richest spot from sixth last year. With a fortune of Rs 47,500 crore, Radha Vembu of Zoho was the richest self-made woman, while the youngest two on the list were Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra, the co-founders of Zepto, who are both in their early 20s and had net worths of Rs 4,300 crore and Rs 3,600 crore, respectively.

In 2024, there were 1,539 persons on the list, which includes Indians with a net worth of more than Rs 1,000 crore, an increase of 220 individuals. This year has seen a 46% increase in the total wealth.

With a net worth estimated at Rs 7,300 crore, actor Shah Rukh Khan made his debut on the list. This was much more than business partner Juhi Chawla, whose net worth of Rs 4,600 crore grabbed second place among entertainers.

The number of billionaires in India has been steadily increasing; the most recent Hurun India Rich List 2024 shows that over the previous seven years, the number of billionaires has increased sixfold to approximately 334.

The total wealth of the people on the Hurun India Rich List is currently INR 159 lakh crore, which is more than half of India's GDP and more than the GDPs of Saudi Arabia and Switzerland put together.