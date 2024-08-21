We will Protect Constitution, Reservation at all Costs: Rahul After Government's Lateral Entry U-turn

New Delhi: With the Centre withdrawing the latest advertisement for lateral entry in bureaucracy, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said the Congress will protect the Constitution and the reservation system at all costs and foil "conspiracies" of the BJP.His remarks came after Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh wrote to UPSC Chairman Preeti Sudan and asked her to cancel the advertisement so that marginalised communities get their rightful representation in government services.

Subsequently, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) cancelled its latest advertisement to fill key posts in government departments through lateral entry.

"We will protect the Constitution and the reservation system at all costs. We will foil the BJP's conspiracies like that of lateral entry at any cost," Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X.

"I am saying it again - by removing the 50 per cent reservation cap, we will ensure social justice based on caste census," the former Congress chief said.

In a post on his WhatsApp channel, Gandhi alleged that the BJP was openly trying to snatch reservations through the lateral entry mode.

"We will never let BJP's plans to keep the underprivileged away from top positions in the country succeed - INDIA will ensure social justice for every section," he said.

Gandhi also shared a short video on the development which starts with him saying, "Namaskar Modi ji, thoda sa ghabra gaye kya (Namaskar Modi ji, are you rattled a bit)?".

On August 17, the UPSC issued a notification for recruiting 45 joint secretaries, directors, and deputy secretaries through lateral entry, referred to as the appointment of specialists (including those from the private sector) in government departments.

The decision had ignited criticism from opposition parties, which claimed it undermined the reservation rights of OBCs, SCs, and STs.

In his letter, Singh said that for the prime minister, reservation in public employment is "a cornerstone of our social justice framework aimed at addressing historical injustices and promoting inclusivity".