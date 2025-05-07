We Were Crying With Happiness: Pahalgam Victim’s Daughter

Mumbai: The family members of the Pahalgam victims in Maharashtra have hailed ‘Operation Sindoor,’ saying the name of the operation was respectful of the women, calling the operation a justice and said it honoured women, who lost their husbands in the Pahalgam terror attacks.

“The name of the operation is ‘Sindoor’ and I think it was named this way to respect women like my mother,” said Kunal Ganbote, the son of Pune resident Kaustubh Ganbote who was killed in the Pahalgam terror attack.

Pragati Jagdale, wife of slain victim Santosh Jagdale, said she was emotional after learning the name of Operation Sindoor initiated by the Indian Army to retaliate against Pakistan. “On hearing the name of this operation, I got tears in my eyes. It’s a fitting reply to how the terrorists erased the vermilion of our daughters. I sincerely thank the government,” she said.

“The strikes were appropriate. When I went there, I had a sindoor, but when I came back it was not there... the terrorists have wiped it,” Pragati said.

The terror attack on April 22 in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, killed 26 people, of which Maharashtra was the biggest casualty with six deaths and injuries to five people. The victims from Maharashtra are Atul Mone, Hemant Joshi and Sanjay Lele, who hail from Dombivali in Thane district, Dilip Desale, a resident of New Panvel in the Raigad district and Santosh Jagdale and Kaustubh Ganbote, both from Pune.

“We were crying with happiness. The way the operation was named, our tears wouldn’t stop,” said Asavari Jagdale, daughter of Santosh. “Those sisters whose sindoor (symbol of marital status) was erased by these terrorists, India has struck them at nine locations. It is a real tribute and justice to those who were killed by terrorists.”

Harshal Lele, who lost his father Sanjay and two uncles Atul and Hemant in the terror attack, said, “I am satisfied, my late father and uncles would now be at peace…a response was necessary. My only point is that this should not be a one-time strike. There should be continuous attacks so that they finally understand the seriousness.”