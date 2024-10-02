We urge that all issues be addressed through dialogue, diplomacy: India on situation in West Asia

The Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday reacted to the Israel-Iran-Lebanon conflict saying it was deeply concerned at the escalation of the security situation in West Asia.



In a statement, the MEA urged that all issues be addressed through dialogue and diplomacy. "We are deeply concerned at the escalation of the security situation in West Asia and reiterate our call for restraint by all concerned and protection of civilians," the statement read.



New Delhi said that the conflict doesn't take a wider regional dimension. "It is important that the conflict doesn’t take a wider regional dimension and we urge that all issues be addressed through dialogue and diplomacy," the statement further read.