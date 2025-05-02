We Support India's Right To Self-Defence: US

New Delhi:India on Thursday clearly told the United States that the “perpetrators, backers and planners of the Pahalgam terrorist attack must be brought to justice”. On its part, the US, during a conversation between defence minister Rajnath Singh and US defence secretary Pete Hegseth and external affairs minister S. Jaishankar's talks with US secretary of state Marco Rubio, said it supports India's right to defend itself and its fight against terrorism.

After the conversation between Singh and Hegseth on Thursday evening, India issued a statement in which it said that the “US secretary of defense reiterated full support of the US government in India’s fight against terrorism” and had also conveyed that the “US stands in solidarity with India and supports India’s right to defend itself”.



Singh clearly told Hegseth that “Pakistan has been exposed as a rogue state, fuelling global terrorism and destabilising the region”.



In its statement on the call between the defence minister and the US defence secretary, the ministry of defence (MoD) said, “During the conversation, Singh told Hegseth that Pakistan has a history of supporting, training and funding terrorist organisations… Pakistan has been exposed as a rogue state, fuelling global terrorism... The world can no longer turn a blind eye to terrorism.”



According to the MoD, Singh also added that it is important for the global community to explicitly and unequivocally condemn and call out such heinous acts of terrorism.

Earlier, during a late Wednesday evening (IST) phone conversation with Jaishankar, Rubio conveyed that the US is committed to cooperation with India to confront terrorism.

On the conversation with the US secretary of state, the foreign minister on Thursday said, “Discussed the Pahalgam terrorist attack with US@SecRubio yesterday. Its perpetrators, backers and planners must be brought to justice.”



US state department spokesperson Tammy Bruce, meanwhile, said, “Rubio spoke with Jaishankar. The secretary expressed his sorrow for the lives lost in the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam and reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to cooperation with India against terrorism. He also encouraged India to work with Pakistan to de-escalate tensions and maintain peace and security in South Asia.”



The US secretary of state also spoke with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif late on Wednesday night (IST).



On the phone call between Rubio and Sharif, Ms Bruce said, “The secretary spoke of the need to condemn the terror attack on April 22 in Pahalgam. Both leaders reaffirmed their continued commitment to holding terrorists accountable for their heinous acts of violence. The secretary urged Pakistani officials’ cooperation in investigating this unconscionable attack. He also encouraged Pakistan to work with India to de-escalate tensions, re-establish direct communications, and maintain peace and security in South Asia.”

Rubio’s move to call up Sharif instead of Pakistani foreign minister Ishaq Dar is being seen as an American snub towards Dar.

Jaishankar, as part of the diplomatic offensive of engaging with the 10 non-permanent members of the UNSC, on Wednesday spoke with South Korean foreign minister Cho Tae-yul and thanked him for Seoul’s support to India.



After the talks, Jaishankar posted on X, “Spoke with @FMChoTaeyul of South Korea this morning. Thanked him for (Republic of Korea) RoK’s support and solidarity in light of Pahalgam terror attack. Underlined the need to combat terrorism in all forms and manifestations.”



According to reports, a rattled Pakistani foreign minister also immediately dialled the South Korean foreign minister following Jaishankar’s move.

