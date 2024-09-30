We expect Gods to be kept away from politics: SC on Tirupati laddu row

In a significant observation, the Supreme Court emphasized that "Gods should be kept away from politics" while hearing petitions over allegations that animal fat was found in the ghee used to make laddus at Tirupati temple.The case, which has sparked considerable debate, led the apex court to question why the matter was brought to the media while an investigation was already underway.“If a probe was ordered, what was the necessity to go to the press?” the court asked, expressing concern over the public discourse surrounding a religious issue. A bench of Justice BR Gavai and Justice KV Viswanathan was unhappy with the statement made by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, in which he hit out at his rival and predecessor, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, over the alleged adulteration in Tirupati laddu.The court's remarks come amid rising tensions as various stakeholders, including devotees, weighed in on the matter.