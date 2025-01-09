We don’t want to fight Delhi; confrontation will not solve J&K’s problems: Farooq Abdullah

SRINAGAR: Amid widening gulf between National Conference (NC) lawmaker Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi and Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah mainly over the latter’s growing proclivity towards the Narendra Modi government, the party supremo Farooq Abdullah said on Thursday that the Union Territory government does not want to fight New Delhi but have cordial relations with it so that the problems faced by the people are solved.

“We don’t want to fight Delhi. We have to walk together with it to solve the problems faced by the state (J&K). We’ re not there to fight a battle. Those who want to fight may do it. But tell us how you would do the works we have to do for the people (if the government is dragged into the confrontation with the Centre),” he told reporters in Jammu.

Mr. Abdullah was replying to a query about Aga Ruhullah’s voicing concern that NC vice president and chief minister Omar Abdullah is in danger of being seen by the people of J&K as ‘Delhi’s representative’ if he distances himself from them or from the NC’s mandate on which it won the Assembly elections in October 2024.

“Let him (Ruhullah) utter his thoughts. Omar Abdullah is a chief minister elected by the people. He is not dancing to the tunes of anyone. He is at the beck and call of the people. Those who think on those lines (that he is dancing to the tunes of Delhi) must come out of this misunderstanding,” he said.

The former chief minister said J&K is faced with a severe unemployment issue and many other problems which can be solved only when there are cordial relations between the Centre and the UT government. He said, “We have the most severe issue of unemployment. There is misery. Look at the condition of hospitals and schools. We need teachers; we need doctors and paramedical staff. We can’t get them if we engage ourselves in fights.”

The SeniorAbdullah, however, also said, “We aren’t BJP wallas. We have no association with them. But the Central and the state governments work on a set pattern. It is the duty of the Centre to help the states.” He reiterated, “We have not come (to power) to engage ourselves in fights. Those who want to may do it.”

Replying to a query on the dual governance structure existing in J&K, Mr. Abdullah who served J&K as chief minister thrice said that it would go, and the region would stabilise once full statehood is restored.