WB’s Social Media Sensation Project Impounded

Berhampore: Nawab Sheikh, a 27-year-old driver from Sambhu Nagar village who recently captured nationwide attention by building and driving a bed on wheels, has now found himself in trouble with authorities. The unique creation, which Nawab designed at an investment of around ₹2 lakhs — funded by selling his wife's jewellery — was impounded by police for causing nuisance and traffic congestion on the busy roads of Domkal during Id on March 31.

Residents of Domkal were taken by surprise as Nawab, piloting his custom-designed cart resembling a full-fledged bed, drew crowds that quickly turned the spectacle into a viral sensation. Videos and photos of the unusual sight flooded social media, earning him fame both in India and internationally. Nawab expressed mixed feelings about the attention, stating, "My dream project became popular immediately across the country and beyond. This earned me fame but turned into a headache as a news channel in Bangladesh highlighted it."

However, the celebration was short-lived. A case was registered at the Domkal police station for allegedly disrupting public order on the festive day, with officials citing the lack of proper documentation for the vehicle. On April 2, police summoned Nawab to the station, where he was arrested along with his bed cart. Although he was later released on a personal bail bond, his creation remains in police custody.

Nawab lamented the turn of events, saying, "This broke my heart and snatched peace away from my family." The incident highlights the challenges that can accompany viral fame, especially when innovative projects run afoul of local regulations.