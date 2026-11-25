Kolkata: Canning West MLA Paresh Ram Das, who belongs to the Trinamool Congress faction led by former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, has landed in fresh trouble after a woman accused him of gangraping her along with his eight aides three years ago.

The victim alleged in her complaint lodged at the Canning police station in South 24 Parganas on Tuesday that Mr Das had led the crime on her during the nomination phase of the Panchayat Election in 2023 in the state.

She also claimed that she wanted to contest the polls but was beaten up for her wish by Mr Das and his associates, who later gang-raped her after forcibly taking her to an isolated place. The police have launched a probe after registering an FIR.

Arrested on November 9 from NSCBI Airport in Kolkata in a rape case initiated on September 5, Mr Das has already been behind bars. His party, however, questioned the timing of his arrest and argued that he was subjected to harassment since he refused to join its rebel MLAs’ camp.

According to the police, Mr Das has been booked in as many as 32 cases on various charges.