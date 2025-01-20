WB governor wants stronger steps for women safety

Kolkata: West Bengal governor CV Ananda Bose on Monday called for stronger measures for women's safety after the verdict into the rape and murder of an-duty female doctor at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital.

According to Mr Bose, the issue of women's safety and security continues to remain a critical concern. He emphasized that while the judicial punishment in such cases is important, it alone cannot address the broader societal issues contributing to increasing incidents of violence against women. The governor stated, "Punishment, no matter how severe, does not end the problems. The rising incidences of rapes, assaults, and murders are alarming and reflect a deeper societal malaise. It is imperative that the government implements a robust and proactive policy to combat these atrocities and ensure the safety of women, especially in sensitive environments such as medical institutions."

He also sought immediate action to enhance the security of women, particularly in workplaces, and underscored the necessity of creating widespread societal awareness regarding women's rights and safety.

Mr Bose asked the government to launch a drive to create awareness in society about women’s security and alert the law enforcement machinery to take timely and decisive action against atrocities and assault on women.

He announced that the Raj Bhavan would convene a meeting with all relevant stakeholders to address the issue and will bring the recommendations to the notice of the government for immediate appropriate action.

Raj Bhavan’s real-time monitoring cell will do concurrent monitoring of the petitions about atrocities on women received in the peace room and take appropriate action. The Abhaya Plus programme to provide self-defence training will be stepped up.



