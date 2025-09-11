Water Found At Origin Points Of Only 7 Of 32 Rivers, Visited By MP Minister

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh panchayat raj minister Prallhad Patel has said that he found the origin points of 25 out of 32 rivers he has visited in the last one month, completely dried up.

He could find water in the origin points of only seven out of the 32 rivers he has visited in the last one month, the minister told the media here on Wednesday.

The minister has started visiting the origin points of the major and small rivers in Madhya Pradesh before chalking out a plan for conservation of these rivers.

Mr. Patel said that the government is very much concerned over degeneration of rivers in the state.

He said that he has not found a single perennial river in Narasinghpur district in Madhya Pradesh.

He attributed the degeneration of the rivers in the state to high density of the tubewell and massive deforestation in their banks.

The minister plans to inspect the origin points of all the rivers in Madhya Pradesh before devising a plan to restore and conserve them.

As many as 962 small and major rivers originated in Madhya Pradesh, which earned the tag of ‘mother of rivers’ to the state.

Mr. Patel who has completed Narmada ‘Parikrama’ (circumambulation) twice so far has authored ‘Parikrama Kripa Saar’ which is going to be released by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on September 14.