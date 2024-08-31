Watch: Audi driver violently thrashes Ola driver over minor accident in Mumbai

In a standard case of road rage, a Mumbai man, who was driving his Audi slammed a 24-year-old Ola driver, head first to the ground, over a minor collision.

The incident took place near Navi Mumbai under the limits of Parksite Police station on August 18. The Ola driver, identified as Qayamuddin Ansari was on his duty when an Audi car reportedly hit his vehicle from behind near Asalpha Metro Station.

The gig worker, who stepped out of his vehicle to check for the damage, was abused by the couple who were sitting in the Audi car. A woman sitting in the car also reportedly took his Ola cab device from Ansari's vehicle and drove away.

Ansawari started following them to get back his device before a minor collision occurred at the entrance of a building opposite a mall in Ghatkopar, reported the Hindustan Times.

It is after this minor incident the Audi driver started assaulting the Ola driver slapping him and violently slamming him to the ground. The couple left the place quietly while Ansari was still on the ground struggling to get up.

All this was recorded by the nearest CCTV, which is going viral on social media.

Ansari suffered serious injuries after which he was taken to the Rajawadi Hospital by security staff of the mall. A case was registered against the couple, however no arrest has been made yet and further investigation is underway, the Mumbai Police said to ANI.

Watch: