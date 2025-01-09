War is not the solution, but knowledge is, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised on Thursday that war is never a solution to any problem, while knowledge holds the key to progress and peace.

“War brings destruction and devastation, offering no benefit to mankind. Knowledge, on the other hand, is the force that saves us, drives productivity, and fosters new creation,” said the Prime Minister. He further noted that through knowledge, we can win the hearts of the global community, just as Emperor Ashoka did through his promotion of peace.

Addressing the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas here at Janata Maidan, Modi drew a parallel to the example of Emperor Ashoka. In 261 BC, Ashoka attacked Kalinga (modern-day Odisha), only to be deeply moved by the aftermath of the bloodshed. This moment of reflection led him to renounce violence and embrace Buddhism, spreading messages of peace to the world.

“This is the land of Kalinga, where the mighty Emperor Ashoka gave up violence and chose to preach peace,” Modi said.

“War is never the answer to any problem—knowledge is. Buddha’s wisdom has always been the guiding light,” he observed.

The PM, in his address, assured the Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) of a swift response to their concerns and grievances, reiterating that the state government always stands by the Indian diaspora.

“We consider it our responsibility to support our diaspora, no matter where they are. This is one of the foundational principles of India’s foreign policy,” the CM added.

Prime Minister Modi also acknowledged the significant role that Indian youth, particularly professionals, have played in driving the global economy. He called upon them to continue contributing to both the world’s progress and India’s growth.

“Indian talent is now recognised and celebrated worldwide. Our youth are making invaluable contributions to the growth of the global economy. I urge these talented individuals to play a key role in shaping the ‘New India,’” said the Prime Minister.

Modi highlighted that India’s rapid progress in the 21st century is setting the stage for the country to become a global economic powerhouse.

“The pace at which India is developing is unparalleled. This progress will propel us to new heights and bring us closer to our goals,” he said.

Reaffirming his commitment to democratic values, Modi declared, “India is the mother of democracy, and democracy is the very essence of our way of life. No one needs to teach us about diversity—diversity is what drives us.”

The crowd of approximately 5,000 at the auditorium cheered enthusiastically as Modi connected with the diaspora in his unique style, reaffirming the shared bond and vision for a prosperous future.