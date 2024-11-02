Waqf land: District authorities instructed not to issue notices to farmers in Karnataka

Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Saturday said all district deputy commissioners have been instructed not to serve any notices to farmers under the Waqf Act. He stated that the revenue records would be treated as final, and administrative actions would align with them.

"The Chief Minister has directed all deputy commissioners to withdraw any such notices or letters. The matter is now resolved, though we are uncertain about possible developments in the future," Parameshwara told reporters here.

The Waqf Board has reportedly claimed that certain lands were registered in its name 50 years ago. However, Parameshwara clarified that the Waqf and revenue records must align for any claims to be valid; otherwise, revenue records will take precedence.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar accused the BJP of initiating the issuance of notices and altering the Records of Rights, Tenancy, and Crops (RTC) under the Waqf Act.

"The BJP began issuing notices and changing revenue records under the Waqf Act. We will not allow any farmer to be evicted from their land. If any officer acts otherwise, we will take corrective action," Shivakumar told media in Mangaluru.

The controversy over eviction notices has led to protests by farmers, including demonstrations by Honwad villagers in Vijayapura district. In Haveri district's Kadkol village, villagers allegedly resorted to violence in response to an administrative order to reclaim Waqf property held by various residents.