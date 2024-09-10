Wanted Int’l gold smuggler brought to India from UAE with INTERPOL’s help: CBI



Hyderabad: The Global Operations Centre of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has closely coordinated with NIA and INTERPOL National Central Bureau in Abu Dhabi for the return of Muniyad Ali Khan, a key operator in an international gold smuggling network, to India from UAE.

The NIA had registered case number RC36/2020/NIA/DLI dated September 22, 2020 related to seizure of smuggled gold bars at Jaipur International Airport, Rajasthan on July 3, 2020. During investigation it was found that Muniyad Ali Khan had allegedly conspired in illegal smuggling of gold bars from Riyadh into India along with co-accused persons.

According to the CBI, Muniyad Ali Khan along with co-accused had provided gold bars to be smuggled from Riyadh to Jaipur, India. He was involved in international gold smuggling from Riyadh to Jaipur. Muniyad Ali Khan was charge-sheeted by NIA on March 22, 2021 before NIA Special Court, Jaipur.

He was wanted for criminal conspiracy for offences under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The CBI on request of NIA had got a Red Notice issued against him from INTERPOL on September 13, 2021 and which was circulated to all law enforcement agencies globally for tracking of the wanted criminal.

Muniyad Ali Khan was geolocated in the UAE. He was returned to India on September 10, 2024 and from Jaipur Airport, a team from NIA took him into custody. The CBI as National Central Bureau for INTERPOL in India coordinates closely with all law enforcement agencies in India for cooperation over INTERPOL channels.