Walt Disney World resort in Florida celebrates Diwali

New York: Diwali was celebrated with great pomp and show at the Walt Disney World resort with dance performances showcasing India's cultural diversity at the popular tourist destination. 'Diwali Dance Fest' returned to Walt Disney World Resort for a second year in a row with over 300 dancers from across North America, according to a press release issued here on Wednesday.

The festival of light was celebrated over three days from Nov 7 to Nov 10 through a special parade and a 3-hour dance showcase.

The fest was directed and produced by Jashn Productions founder Jeanie Beri.

"Celebrating the magic of Diwali was truly a dream come true," Beri said, adding that through such celebrations, the organisation hopes to create a sense of community and teach the importance of inclusivity.

The three-day festival held at the Disney World resort in Florida included an official parade at Disney Springs followed by dancers performing a 20-minute choreographed piece for a line of spectators including parents, supporters, and guests.

The signature Dance Fest Showcase closed out the festivities at Disney's Animal Kingdom Theme Park with 17 dance schools and performances from various regions of India, including Gujarat, Punjab, and Andhra Pradesh "weaving elements of pop, hip-hop, and classical forms of Indian dance," the release said.



"Diwali Dance Fest was truly unforgettable. Seeing so many passionate Indian dancers – especially the young performers- sharing their art and heritage on an iconic stage at Walt Disney World was beyond inspiring," Shoba Narayan, who hosted the fest said.

"To watch these dancers proudly celebrate our traditions in a place that means so much to so many was both emotional and magical. It was a powerful reminder of how our culture continues to shine through the next generation," she said.

Narayan is a former Broadway star who starred as Princess Jasmine in the long-running Disney hit 'Aladdin', the release said.

Proceeds from the event were donated to a foundation that partners with various organisations, including one that works in hopes of finding matches for patients with blood cancers.

In 2023, Diwali Dance Fest made history as the first-ever celebration of its kind that gave children the opportunity to showcase their talent on the world-renowned platform, the release said.