Vrinda Grover withdraws as lawyer for RG Kar rape victim

Senior advocate Vrinda Grover, who had been representing the family of the RG Kar rape and murder victim, has withdrawn from the case, including proceedings in the Supreme Court, the Calcutta High Court, and the Sealdah trial court. The withdrawal, which she attributed to "certain intervening factors and circumstances," follows differences of opinion between the legal team and the victim’s family.

In a statement, Grover’s Chambers clarified that her legal team had been providing pro bono representation to the victim's family since September 2024. Her team, which included advocates Soutik Banerjee and Arjun Gooptu, represented the family in multiple courts, including daily appearances at the Sealdah sessions court since November 4. During this time, 43 prosecution witnesses testified, and the team consistently opposed bail for the accused. The statement also mentioned that the remaining prosecution evidence is expected to be completed in the next 2-3 days.

The statement read, "As lawyers and officers of the court, Advocate Vrinda Grover and her legal associates render legal services only in accordance with law, evidence, and professional ethics." However, due to certain factors, the chamber expressed its inability to continue with the case and would no longer represent the victim's family.

This development marks a significant turn in the ongoing legal proceedings, which have garnered public attention. The victim’s family has yet to announce a new legal representative. The case continues in the courts with key prosecution evidence to be concluded soon.