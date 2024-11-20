Voter Turnout Hits 47.92% in Jharkhand, 32.18% in Maharashtra by 1 PM

In the second and final phase of Jharkhand's assembly elections, a voter turnout of 47.92 per cent had been recorded by 1 pm across 38 constituencies. This polling phase, covering several districts, has seen active participation, with some districts such as Gumla, Lohardaga, and Khunti showing turnout rates above 50 per cent. Notably, Ranchi district recorded the lowest turnout of 40.98 per cent by early afternoon​.

Meanwhile, in Maharashtra, the voter turnout for the assembly elections was reported at 32.18 per cent by 1 pm. This phase is seeing voting across all 288 constituencies, and while turnout is generally moderate, the contest remains intense as multiple political parties vie for dominance.



