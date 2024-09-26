Vote for BJP to get PoJK back: Yogi Adityanath to J&K voters

SRINAGAR: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday asked the people of Jammu and Kashmir to vote for the BJP in the ongoing Assembly elections to build a stronger India and ensure Pakistan-occupied-Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) becomes a part of it physically.

Mr. Adityanath, who is among the fifty star-campaigners of the BJP, while addressing a party election rally at Ramgarh on the peripheries of Jammu city said, “You ought to ensure BJP’s victory in this Assembly election with a huge majority. If we win with a majority, you will see PoJK will become part of the Indian union soon.”

Criticising the Congress, National Conference (NC) and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) which are posing a tough challenge to the BJP in many segments, the Yogi said, “In 1990, these parties supported Pakistan and terrorism. Now that Prime Minister Narendra Modiji has ripped up terrorism here, these parties are seeking its revival by promising to release stone-pelters and terrorists from jails and asking for the return of Articles 370 and 35A.” He added, “But the outcome of these elections will be a slap on their face.”

Taking a dig at “Pakistan sympathisers”, he said that the neighbouring country’s internal condition was “pathetic” which should be an eye-opener to them. “That country is falling apart. One kilogram of flour costs ₹ 500 in Pakistan whereas in India Prime Minister Modiji gives eight billion Indians free ration and six billion do get free treatment up to ₹ 5 lakh which has been enhanced to ₹ 7 lakh recently. Pakistan is a sinking ship.”

He said that it was because of the efforts of the Prime Minister Mr. Modi that the Kartarpur corridor was thrown open and the devotees in huge numbers have benefited from it.

Claiming that J&K has now become a tourism capital instead of terrorism capital, the Yogi said, “The Amarnath Yatra was earlier facing threats but today devotees all over the country are coming while chanting ‘and returning with the fragrance of Lord Shiva to spread it all over the country. Also, lakhs of people are visiting the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine.”