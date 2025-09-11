Vote Chori Plan Scripted Abroad: BJP

New Delhi: Claiming that the “script and dialogue” of Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi’s “vote chori” campaign originated abroad, the BJP on Thursday accused the Congress leader of advancing a foreign agenda aimed at interfering with India’s democracy. The ruling party alleged that “undeniable evidence” shows the PowerPoint presentation Gandhi recently used to accuse the BJP and the Election Commission of “vote theft” was created outside India. There was no immediate response from either the Congress or Gandhi to the BJP’s charge.

In a post on X, BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said, “On August 7, 2025, Rahul Gandhi held a press conference shouting about ‘vote theft’ and uploaded PDFs on http://RahulGandhi.in in English, Hindi, and Kannada. Investigation uncovers shocking facts. Metadata of all three PDFs shows Myanmar timezone.”

“These so-called ‘evidence’ (of vote theft) weren’t made in India. They were created on a system set to the Myanmar timezone,” he claimed, adding, “Rahul Gandhi’s international ‘Vote Theft Toolkit’ has been busted.”

Another BJP national spokesperson, Shehzad Poonawalla, said, “Everybody knows that Rahul Gandhi has more faith in foreign lands and foreigners than in India, but nobody would have thought that the script of his drama and dialogues on vote theft charges was being written and sent from outside the country.”

The BJP leaders asserted that the “technical proof” showing Gandhi’s presentation was prepared abroad is “undeniable.” They further accused him of pushing a foreign agenda to interfere with India’s democracy through his “vote chori” campaign.

“Aren’t you carrying forward the agenda of ‘interfering with Bharat’s democracy,’ playing into foreign hands like a puppet?” the BJP asked Gandhi, demanding he reveal who was preparing his “scripts” from abroad.