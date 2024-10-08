Vizag airport sees 6.8% rise in Q2 aircraft movements







Andhra Pradesh Air Travellers Association has reported a significant uptick of 6.8 per cent in the number of flights into and from Visakhapatnam Airport during the second quarter of fiscal year 2024–25. Total 702,787 passengers travelled through the airport during this period, marking a steady increase compared to the same quarter last year.As per the detailed statistics, from July to September 2024, the airport witnessed 5,398 aircraft movements, an increase from 5,052 in the second quarter of 2023–24. The breakdown for aircraft movements and passenger numbers in July are respectively 1,720 and 225,261; in August, 1,872 and 252,311, and in September 1,806 and 225,215.This growth in air traffic is attributed to increased demand for air travel as well as improved connectivity available to travellers.Andhra Pradesh Air Travellers Association president K. Kumar Raja expressed optimism about the trend. "The rise in both aircraft movements and passenger numbers reflects availability of flights to various destinations and efforts made to enhance facilities at the airport," he stated.Tours and Travels president Vijay Mohan told Deccan Chronicle that all international flights to Visakhapatnam are currently operating at near-full capacity. Occupancy in the Kuala Lumpur flight is 95 per cent and Bangkok 85–90 per cent.He disclosed that Air Arabia will soon launch a flight from Visakhapatnam to Abu Dhabi.