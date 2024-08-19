Viral Video: Flower Seller's Son Goes on Hunger Strike for iPhone

Hyderabad: A video of a mother forced to buy an iPhone for her son after he stopped eating for three days demanding the expensive gadget is going viral on social media, and sparked outrage among users.

A flower seller's son demanded an iPhone from his mother. As his mother refused to get him the expensive gadget, the man stopped eating. His mother finally gave in to his demands and bought him the phone, after he did not eat for a few days.A video of this incident is making rounds on X. Many social media users are criticizing the man for not listening and understanding his mother.In the video, a man is seen at the mobile store to purchase the iPhone. A person asks his mother, did you give him the money, and she replies by saying, she gave him all the money."I sell flowers outside a temple, my son has not eaten anything in three days since he keeps asking for an iPhone," she said.After that, she also challenged her son, saying that he must earn the same amount of money and return to her, that went into purchasing the phone.

The video was shared on X on August 18. Since it was posted, the video got 1.4 million views and 1.6k likes, and many users shared their reactions in the comment section.

An X user commented, "What will you do with that iPhone? If you had used that money for some good work, your and your mother's life would have been better."Another person wrote, "If it's real then he's such an arsehole, these chapris shouldn't be given even keypad phones. wasted the hard-earned money of her poor mother.""This is so sad. His mother looks upset," a third person wrote.Another X user wrote, "That shopkeeper is also very stupid promoting."