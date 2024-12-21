Viral post on Kavach exhibits the railway protection system's efficiency

Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's post on X mentioning about the efficiency of Kavach, the automatic train protection system, has gained the attention of netizens.

He posted a video showing a train speeding even in the midst of heavy fog, with the help of Kavach. Vaishnaw stated that without looking outside, the pilot could move ahead with the Kavach signal in the train.





Dense fog outside. Kavach shows the signal right inside the cab. Pilot doesn't have to look outside for signal. pic.twitter.com/cdQJDYNGrk — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) December 21, 2024

















Usually, when fog envelops the atmosphere, locopilots need to sneak outside to take a look at the signal, as it will not be visible properly when they are inside the cabin. At such times, there is high chance for occurrence of mishaps.

With the help of Kavach, railway staff will not face such a problem henceforth.

Kavach will help the pilot know the signal as he can view it on his monitor in the train cabin.

This video has become viral on the internet.