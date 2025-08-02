Violence Erupts In Pune Village After Offensive Shivaji Post

Mumbai: Violence broke out in Yavat village of Daund taluka in Pune district on Friday over an objectionable post about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on social media. The situation turned volatile after both sides clashed, leading to heavy stone pelting, torching of two-wheelers and attacks on shops, homes and religious places.

Police responded with lathicharge and tear gas to disperse the mob and control the situation. Officials confirmed no injuries or casualties, and said the situation is now under control.

According to police, the youth, who hails from outside the village, had kept an objectionable Whatsapp post, and he has been detained. He had been staying with his grandmother for some time after moving from Nanded.

“On being alerted, we detained the youth and the process of taking action was underway. However, by then the post went viral, leading to trouble in the village which was already tense due to some previous incidents. The mob vandalised structures belonging to members of the opposite community hailing from outside,” Sandip Singh Gill, Superintendent of Police (Pune Rural), said.

On July 26, an incident of alleged desecration of the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj occurred at the Neelkantheshwar Temple in Yavat. A bandh was then called across Yavat and Daund. A fresh tension erupted on Friday morning over the offensive post by the youth. Authorities have imposed prohibitory orders (Section 144) in Yavat and are investigating his motive and whether there are any links to previous provocations in the area.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis responded strongly to the incident, stating that strict action would be taken against anyone responsible for inciting unrest. “The individual’s social media post was extremely offensive,” the CM said.

“To disperse the mob, police had to resort to lathi charge. The situation in Yavat is now under control and peace prevails. People from both communities are together and efforts are on to defuse tensions. Some people keep such objectionable posts just to create tension. Strict action will be taken against them. No one has the right to post objectionable content,” Mr Fadnavis said.

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar said, “The government is closely monitoring the situation. Section 144 has been imposed and the police have acted promptly. I appeal to people to cooperate and maintain peace.”