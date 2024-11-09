Violence continues to rock Manipur, woman killed in Bishnupur

Informing that heavily armed militants launched an attack from the hills of Churachandpur on Saturday morning, security sources said that the incident took place at Saiton village of Bishnupur district. However, BSF personnel deployed in the area launched a retaliatory attack on militants, and locals accused the central forces of being ineffective in preventing such attacks.

Security sources said that such attacks by armed rebels and clashes between the locals have become frequent.

Meanwhile, tension escalated in Jiribam district after the second incident of violence. The murder followed the killing of a 31-year-old woman two days ago at Zairon Hmar village in Jiribam. Six houses were burnt down, and the next day, a woman’s charred body was found.

More than 200 people have been killed in ethnic clashes in the Meiteis and Kuki communities of Imphal Valley since May last year, leaving thousands homeless and additional security measures have now been put in place in the affected areas.

Security sources said that they have rushed additional forces into these areas to check the violence and defuse the tension.