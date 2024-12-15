Vinesh Phogat urges Modi to act on farmers' protest

Congress MLA Vinesh Phogat on Sunday expressed concern over the ongoing farmers' protests, describing the situation in the country as “emergency-like” and urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take concrete action rather than just giving speeches. Phogat, a former wrestler turned politician, visited protesting farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike at the Khanauri Border, to show his support for the farmers' cause.

Phogat emphasized that Dallewal, who is risking his life for others, represents the dire situation faced by farmers. He called for citizens from Punjab, Haryana, and across the country to unite and participate in the protest.

“The government must find a solution to this crisis. PM Modi gives big speeches, but now something has to be done beyond speeches,” Phogat said, urging the government to take action.

On Sunday, Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav and Ministry of Home Affairs official Mayank Mishra met with Dallewal at the Khanauri border to address concerns raised by the Supreme Court. The Court had directed authorities to ensure Dallewal receives medical assistance and to persuade him to end his hunger strike, which has been ongoing since November 26. However, Dallewal refused medical aid, reiterating that the government must address the farmers' demands.

DGP Yadav relayed a message from Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, expressing concern for Dallewal's health and urging him to accept medical help. Farmer leader Gurnam Singh Charuni stressed that the farmers' demands remain unchanged and called on the government to initiate talks to resolve the crisis. He also noted that the protest would gain more momentum if previous protesters joined the current movement.