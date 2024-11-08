Vijayapura: Yatnal calls off dharna

Vijayapura: After assurances from the JPC Chairperson, MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has called off his dharna, expressing confidence that all farmer grievances will be raised in Parliament.

The indefinite protest was started on Monday which was attended by various seers and farmers whose land were claimed to be belonging to the waqf board.

Yatnal, however, emphasized that this is not the end of the struggle but a beginning.

"We will raise awareness among the people by visiting each district," he said. He added that grievances related to any district’s issues would be submitted to the Waqf Parliamentary Committee.