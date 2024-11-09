Vijayan targets Priyanka over Jamaat-e-Islami support in Wayanad

Ahead of the Wayanad bypoll, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan accused Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of contesting the Lok Sabha seat with the support of Jamaat-e-Islami, an organisation he claimed has “an approach that is not in favor of a democratic system.” Speaking at a campaign event for the CPI(M)-led Left Front’s candidate Sathyan Mokeri in Kalpetta, Vijayan stated, “Priyanka Gandhi is contesting with the support of Jamaat-e-Islami. What is the Congress’s position on this? This organization does not view the democratic system as important. For Jamaat-e-Islami, an Islamic regime is what matters most.”

The bypoll in Wayanad, set for November 13, became necessary after Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, vacated the seat to retain his Rae Bareli constituency.

Vijayan also criticized the Jamaat-e-Islami Hind's political wing, the Welfare Party of India (WPI), for extending support to the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in the bypolls. He described WPI as “a shield” for Jamaat-e-Islami.

The CM drew a comparison with Jamaat’s activities in Jammu and Kashmir, where its group is banned under the UAPA. He accused the Jammu and Kashmir Jamaat of opposing elections in the past but now backing the BJP, particularly aiming to defeat CPI(M) leader Tarigami.

Vijayan reiterated that Jamaat-e-Islami’s ultimate goal is the establishment of an Islamic world, which he argued contradicts India’s democratic governance. He claimed that through its influence in the UDF, Jamaat-e-Islami is trying to increase its sway within the Indian Union Muslim League, a UDF ally in Kerala.

Reacting to Vijayan’s comments, P. Mujeeb Rahman, Kerala president of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, questioned the Chief Minister’s stance, pointing out that the organization had supported CPI(M) in various elections in the past, including in Kerala. Rahman noted that Jamaat’s support had been instrumental in local elections, suggesting that Vijayan was now seeking to consolidate political vote banks.

Vijayan’s remarks have further escalated the political debate as the bypoll approaches, with both sides preparing for a high-stakes contest.