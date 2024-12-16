Vijay Diwas Celebrated with Bangladeshi Delegation at Fort William

Kolkata: A nine-member Bangladeshi delegation including seven Mukti Joddhas (freedom fighters) with their spouses attended the 53rd Vijay Diwas celebration at Fort William, the headquarters of the Eastern Command of the Indian Army on Monday amid tensions between the two neighbouring countries.

December 16 is celebrated every year as Vijay Diwas to mark India's military victory over Pakistan in the historic Liberation War that gave birth to Bangladesh. Many among the Bangladeshi delegates hoped for improvement in bilateral relations between the two nations. One of them, Lieutenant Colonel (retired) Quazi Sajjad Ali Zahir, said, "Relations have been intact. I attended this event earlier like I did today but found no difference. I speak the truth because I am a soldier. We can't judge reality on the basis of a few statements. We have to invest time to improve the relations between the two sides for our own interest, which is for the working class."

He added, “It has been 53 years of India-Bangladesh relations which dipped only a few times in the past before normalcy returned. A hope must be on the move. You can change history but can't change your neighbour. Our friendship will remain intact.”

Brigadier General Mohammad Aminur Rahman of the Bangladesh Army, who was in the delegation, said, “We are indebted to India for its military supp



