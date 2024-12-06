Vijay Diwas 2024 to Be Held Without Bangladeshi Dignitaries

Kolkata: The civil unrest including the religious persecution of the Hindu community in Bangladesh is set to cast a shadow on this year's Vijay Diwas celebration that marks the 53rd anniversary of the defeat of Pakistan to India in the Liberation war.

Perhaps for the first time in the history of the bilateral relations between India and Bangladesh, the participation of the Mukti Joddhas (freedom fighters) from the then East Pakistan has become uncertain due to political and religious tensions across the border after the dramatic change in power in the neighbouring country.

This became evident on Friday when no Bangladeshi diplomat was found present at the curtain raiser of the grand celebration at Fort William, the headquarters of the Indian Army's Eastern Command which had played a decisive role in the war leading to the birth of Bangladesh on December 16 in 1971.

The press statement issued by the Eastern Command did not even have any mention of Bangladesh and Mukti Joddhas, unlike previous years. Further, the itinerary of the celebration has been restricted to one day, December 16, only and without any Bangladeshi dignitary’s participation.

The development came a day after acting deputy high commissioner of Bangladesh in Kolkata, Shikdar Mohammad Ashrafur Rahman, and assistant high commissioner in Tripura, Arifur Rahman, were called back to Dhaka. Asked about the Mukti Joddhas' participation in this year's celebration, Major General General Staff of the Eastern Command Maj Gen Mohit Seth, who briefed the media, said cautiously, "We will let you know."

Till 2023, the Bangladesh deputy high commissioner in Kolkata and other diplomats of the mission had been among the attendees at the curtain raiser and the main event. Mukti Joddhas, who were trained by the Indian Army for guerrilla warfare to fight the Pakistani soldiers, also used to visit Fort William in a delegation to celebrate the Vijay Diwas over the last five decades.