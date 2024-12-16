Vijay Diwas 2024: India Commemorates 1971 War Victory

India on Monday observed Vijay Diwas, marking the 53rd anniversary of its decisive victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war, which led to the liberation of Bangladesh. The day honors the courage and sacrifice of the Indian Armed Forces.

National War Memorial Tributes

In New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu paid homage to the fallen soldiers at the National War Memorial. They laid wreaths and participated in a solemn ceremony to honor the martyrs.

Eastern Command Celebrations

The Indian Army's Eastern Command, headquartered in Kolkata, organized a series of events to commemorate the day. These included military parades, cultural performances, and wreath-laying ceremonies, reflecting the region's strategic importance during the 1971 conflict.

Bangladesh's Participation

A delegation from Bangladesh, including Mukti Yoddhas (freedom fighters) and Bangladesh Army officers, attended the Vijay Diwas celebrations in Kolkata. Their presence underscored the shared history and enduring friendship between India and Bangladesh.

Public Observances

Across the nation, citizens participated in various activities such as singing patriotic songs, organizing seminars, and holding discussions to remember the events of 1971 and honor the sacrifices made by the armed forces.

Vijay Diwas serves as a poignant reminder of India's commitment to defending democracy, freedom, and humanity, highlighting the valor and strategic brilliance of the Indian Armed Forces.

For a visual overview of the Vijay Diwas celebrations in Bangladesh, you can watch the following video: