Vietnam's new traffic rules spark hilarious IT salary comparisons in India!

Netizens in India went berserk after Vietnam tightened traffic rules to curb violations.

The Country, last week, introduced a system, where citizens can earn 10 percent from the penalty after reporting valid traffic violations. The new rules allow the identities of the informants to remain confidential to protect their privacy.

Moreover, the Southeast Asian nation had significantly increased the penalties for traffic violations over the last few weeks.

To better understand the dramatic increase in fines, here is an example. The monthly per capita income in the country stands at 8 million Vietnamese dong (RS 27,000), and the new penalties would take away six million dong from a two-wheel driver for jumping a red light. While the number goes up to 20 million dong for a car owner.

The action that left the country in splits also drew attention from experts in India with NITI Aayog member Arvind Virmani backing a similar system in the populous nation.