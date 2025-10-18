Video Reel Addiction: Class 9 Student Critically Injured In Fire Stunt Mishap In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: A Class 9 student from Balukeshwar Government High School in Khajuria in Odisha’s Puri district, suffered severe burn injuries on Thursday while attempting a hazardous fire stunt involving petrol, allegedly inspired by social media trends; reports said on Friday.

The incident occurred on the school campus when the student, reportedly trying to create a video reel, mishandled petrol, causing it to ignite and engulf him in flames.

Eyewitnesses promptly intervened, providing initial aid before the boy was rushed to Puri District Headquarters Hospital. Doctors reported that the boy remained in critical condition in the intensive care unit, with severe burns requiring close monitoring.

The tragedy has sparked alarm among the local parents, educators, and child safety advocates, highlighting the dangers of unsupervised activities and the growing influence of risky online content on young individuals.

On Friday, the Puri district school authorities issued a stern warning against attempting such stunts, while local residents urged for greater awareness and guidance to protect impressionable youth from harmful social media trends.