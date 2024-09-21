Video evidence emerges in alleged harassment of Army Major and fiancée by road ragers

BHUBANESWAR: A week after an Indian Army Major from the Sikh Regiment, Gurvansh Singh, and his fiancée were reportedly assaulted at Bharatpur police station in Bhubaneswar, new video footage has surfaced online showing the couple being harassed by a group of individuals before the police incident.



The video captures the group, allegedly including engineering students, confronting and physically attacking Major Gurvansh Singh and his fiancée. Verbal abuse and threats can be heard, while the couple attempts to de-escalate the situation. Despite the Army officer’s calm efforts to resolve the conflict, the assailants resort to violence, even attacking the Major.

The footage reportedly shows events before the couple sought help from the Bharatpur police, which ultimately led to their alleged mistreatment while in police custody.

In response to the video and initial complaints, the Bhubaneswar Commissionerate Police has detained seven individuals, including students from two local engineering colleges. The detainees are being questioned, and efforts are underway to identify other individuals involved in the attack. Authorities have indicated that arrests are imminent, with the accused likely to be produced in court.

The Incident

The Army Major had earlier lodged a formal complaint with the Odisha Crime Branch, alleging that on the night of September 14, he and his fiancée were harassed by a group of 10-12 men in three vehicles while returning home. The group allegedly assaulted him and made lewd remarks toward his fiancée.

After the confrontation with the road ragers, the couple sought refuge at the Bharatpur police station, requesting immediate assistance in apprehending their attackers. However, according to the Major's complaint, the police insisted on waiting for a written complaint before taking action. When the Major and his fiancée urged them to intervene promptly, tensions escalated between the couple and the police officers.

Allegations of Police Brutality

The situation took a darker turn inside the police station, where the Major claims that the officers on duty responded with hostility. As per the allegations, Major Singh was placed in a lockup, while his fiancée was subjected to physical torture. Shocking details have emerged, accusing Inspector-In-Charge Dinakrushna Mishra of disrobing the woman and kicking her repeatedly. Medical reports confirm that the woman sustained serious injuries across her body.

The allegations of police brutality have sparked outrage across the state and beyond, with widespread condemnation from various quarters.

Army Seeks Justice

The Indian Army has taken serious note of the incident, with senior officials demanding justice for the couple. Lieutenant General PS Shekhawat, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Madhya Bharat Area, has written to the Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court, Chakradhari Sharan Singh, requesting a suo motu intervention into the case, particularly focusing on the alleged police torture and "sexual harassment" of the Major's fiancée.

Political and Legal Response

The Odisha government has also responded to the allegations. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida have both promised “stringent action” against those found guilty of the inhumane treatment of the couple. Meanwhile, five police officers from the Bharatpur police station, including IIC Dinakrushna Mishra, have been charged with “physical abuse” and “sexual assault” based on the Army Major's complaint.

The case has not only raised serious concerns about police conduct but also shone a light on the growing issue of road rage and law enforcement’s handling of such incidents. As investigations continue, public demand for swift justice intensifies, with both local and national attention on the outcome.

On Saturday, the opposition Biju Janata Dal and Congress held protest rallies in Bhubaneswar and sought exemplary punishments to the accused.