Victims expose dark side of Naxalism in Bastar

Raipur: In a first of its kind move, victims of Naxal violence in insurgency-hit Bastar in Chhattisgarh on Friday took their fight against Maoists to Delhi by exposing the ‘dark side’ of Leftwing extremism in the tribal region of the state.

Around 70 tribals of Bastar who have either been incapacitated or lost their near and dear ones in the Maoist violence have landed in Delhi to ‘expose the chilling reality’ of Naxalism in the region by highlighting their sufferings before the intelligentsia and the Central government there.

“We are trying to draw the attention of the Centre and the intelligentsia in Delhi to the unimaginable sufferings caused to us by Maoist violence in Bastar, seeking justice for us”, Jai Ram, coordinator of Bastar peace committee constituted for the purpose told this newspaper.

The victims of Maoist violence on Friday narrated their miseries, sufferings and agony caused by the Leftwing extremism in Bastar before a gathering at the Constitution Club in Delhi, according to Mr Ram.

Avlam Mara, hailing from Bijapur district in south Bastar, described how his life became hell after he lost one of his legs in an improvised explosive device (IED) explosion triggered by Maoists on February 22, 2017.

The youth accidentally stepped on an IED, planted by Maoists, while cutting bamboo in the forest on the fateful day, leading to the explosion.

“For the rest of my life, I have to rely on crutches. I am not able to support my family following the incident”, he said.

Another victim of Maoist violence, Radha Salam, described how she and her cousin were severely injured in a Maoist IED explosion in her village 11 years back.

Radha (now 13-year-old), who hails from Narayanpur district in south Bastar, lost one of her eyes in the incident.

Bhime Markam, hailing from the Dantewada district in south Bastar, lost one of his legs in the Maoist IED explosion on November 9, 2016.

Another member in the committee recalled the deadly attack on a passenger bus in Sukma district in south Bastar on May 17, 2010, by Maoists in which 15 civilians were killed and 12 others injured.

According to official data, a total of 1833 civilians were killed in Maoist violence in Bastar in the last 24 years. Of them, 132 died in Maoist IED explosions.

As many as 1292 security personnel were killed in Maoist attacks in Bastar during the period.

The victims of Naxal violence on Thursday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi seeking justice for them.

Mr Shah had assured them that their issues would be addressed with utmost seriousness.

They also addressed the students and faculty members in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi on Friday evening.

“We are planning to address a gathering in Delhi University on Saturday and also meet President Draupadi Murmu to highlight our plights”, Mr Ram said.