Victims and Terrorists Must Never Be Equated: Jaishankar

New Delhi:While saying the world must display zero tolerance towards terrorism, External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S. Jaishankar underlined the victims and perpetrators of terrorism must never be equated. Speaking ahead of the Quad foreign ministerial meeting in Washington DC on Tuesday, the EAM added India has every right to defend its people against terror strikes.

With his counterparts from the United States of America, Australia and Japan listening, Dr Jaishankar also said that India expects its Quad partners to understand and appreciate its position on dealing with terrorism.

The EAM also underlined the need to ensure freedom of choice for countries in the Indo-Pacific region. “It is essential that nations of the Indo-Pacific have the freedom of choice so essential to make right decisions on development and security. In the last several months, we have made significant progress in Quad initiatives. They include in the maritime domain, logistics, education and political coordination. We will be discussing that in greater detail," he said. Dr Jaishankar further said a more cohesive, nimble and focused Quad will help deliver better.

The Quad foreign ministerial meeting is expected to prepare ground for the grouping's annual summit in New Delhi later this year. The minister said India plans to host the next Quad summit and it has some proposals on how to make it productive.



Prior to the Quad meeting, EAM held talks with his Japanese counterpart Mr Takeshi Iwaya. In a post on social media, EAM said the two had comprehensive discussions on infrastructure, investment and mobility. They also exchanged views on deepening their Quad engagement for a free and open Indo - Pacific. “Our Special, Strategic and Global Partnership continues to deepen and diversify,” EAM added.

The EAM at another gathering on Tuesday had dismissed US President Donald Trump's claim that he used trade to stop the recent conflict between India and Pakistan.

“I can tell you that I was in the room when Vice President (JD) Vance spoke to Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi on the night of May 9, saying that the Pakistanis would launch a very massive assault on India if we did not accept certain things. And the Prime Minister was impervious to what the Pakistanis were threatening to do. On the contrary, he indicated that there would be a response from us. This was the night before and the Pakistanis did attack us massively that night, we responded very quickly thereafter. And the next morning, Mr (Secretary of State Marco) Rubio called me up and said the Pakistanis were ready to talk. So I can only tell you from my personal experience what happened. The rest I leave to you," Mr Jaishankar said.