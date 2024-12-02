VHP Delhi unit holds protest against attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh

New Delhi: The Delhi unit of Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Monday held a demonstration at Jantar Mantar here against the attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh. The protest was joined by several people, raising slogans demanding the safety of Hindus in Bangladesh. It was led by VHP Delhi unit head Kapil Khanna.

Minority Hindus in Bangladesh, who constitute only about eight per cent of the 170 million population, have faced over 200 attacks in 50-odd districts since the fall of Sheikh Hasina's Awami League government on August 5.

The ISKCON (International Society for Krishna Consciousness) held protest 'kirtans' at its Albert Road centre in Kolkata on Thursday and Friday, demanding the release of jailed Hindu spiritual leader Chinmoy Krishna Das.

The religious body expressed concern over the plight of religious minorities in Bangladesh.

Das was arrested in a sedition case and was later denied bail by a court, triggering protests by community members in various locations, including the capital Dhaka and the port city of Chattogram.