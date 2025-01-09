Verdict on RG Kar case on Jan 18

Kolkata:A city court on January 18 will deliver verdict on the rape and murder of an-duty female doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital (RGKMCH), which took place in the wee hours of August 9 last year leading to a nationwide uproar.

First Additional District Judge Anirban Das of the Sealdah Court scheduled the date after the trial in the case ended on Thursday. The trial had begun on November 11 on a daily basis and recorded the deposition of 51 witnesses.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) which probed the crime on the order of the Calcutta High Court has prayed for death penalty to the prime accused, Sanjay Roy, a former civic police volunteer of the Kolkata Police.

CBI lawyer Partha Sarathi Dutta later said, “We demanded maximum possible punishment for Sanjay.” The CBI submitted its chargesheet against Sanjay in the case on October 7. The charges were framed against him on November 4.

Sanjay was arrested by the police for his alleged direct involvement hours after the crime. He was later handed over to the CBI and faced a custody trial. His lawyer Sourav Banerjee claimed during the trial that his client was implicated in the case.

The CBI has maintained that Sanjay single-handedly perpetrated the crime. The counsel of the victim’s parents, Amartya Dey, however, told the trial court that more accused were involved in the crime and they should be arrested and tried also.

The case saw a dramatic twist recently when the CBI failed to chargesheet former RGKMCH principal Sandip Ghosh and former officer-in-charge of the Tala police station Abhijit Mondal within stipulated time of 90 days after arresting them for allegedly destroying evidence in the case.