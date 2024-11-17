Vendor attacked with super glue in Gwalior

A momo vendor in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, was attacked with super glue on Thursday, causing severe burns and his eyes and lips to stick together. The victim, Sohail Shah, recently moved to Gwalior from Gohad, Bhind, with his wife, Shabnam, and operates a momo stall. Two men, with their faces covered, approached Sohail on a bike, threw a bottle of 'Fevikwik' glue at his face, and fled the scene.

The glue caused burns due to a chemical reaction between the adhesive and materials like cotton. Sohail's wife raised an alarm, and passersby contacted the police. Sohail was rushed to Jaya Arogya Hospital for treatment in the burn ward. A complaint has been filed, and an investigation is underway, though the motive for the attack remains unclear.



