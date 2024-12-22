Vehicle in Pawar’s Convoy Collides with Ambulance in Beed, Nobody Hurt

Mumbai: A major accident was averted after a vehicle in Sharad Pawar’s convoy collided with an ambulance that led to a chain collision in Beed district on Sunday. Pawar was returning from the residence of slain Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh’s residence in Massajog village in Beed district. In the multi-vehicle crash, MLA Sandeep Kshirsagar’s car was also damaged. Fortunately, nobody was injured in the accident.

Mr. Pawar met the family of Deshmukh on Saturday and he was on his way to Parbhani when the accident took place. According to reports, an ambulance ahead of the vehicle, which was part of Mr. Pawar’s convoy, applied a sudden break resulting in a pile-up of four vehicles colliding into each other. The incident sent the security personnel into a tizzy. However, the officials confirmed that nobody was injured in the accident.

The veteran leader said that he has spoken to chief minister Devendra Fadnavis about the need to take serious actions in the Beed sarpanch and Parbhani riots cases. “I had a word with the CM about the places I visited yesterday. I told him that the situation was serious and asked him to take note of the issue,” he said.

Deshmukh was brutally murdered on December 9. In Parbhani, riots broke out on December 11, a day after a replica of the Constitution was vandalised by a mentally ill man. Somnath Suryavanshi, a law student who was among the 50 people arrested in connection with the riots, died due to cardiac arrest while in judicial custody. His family has alleged that he died because of police brutality in lock-up, but the police have denied it.

Mr. Pawar visited Deshmukh’s family on Saturday and promised them that he will ensure justice is done in the case. Later, he also visited Nandkheda in Parbhani, where he met the family of Somnath Suryavanshi.