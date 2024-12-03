Vedanta's Sijimali Bauxite Project Promises Economic Growth, Tribal Upliftment

RAYAGADA: The Sijimali bauxite block, spanning Kalahandi and Rayagada districts, is poised to revolutionise the socio-economic landscape of Odisha’s tribal heartland. Spearheaded by Vedanta, the project combines industrial progress with a commitment to inclusive development, promising to uplift communities while preserving their cultural identity and environment.

Vedanta has announced an investment of Rs 1,200 crore over the next 25 years through the Lanjigarh Periphery Area Development Fund (LPDAF) and the newly proposed Sijimali Periphery Area Development Fund (SPDAF). These funds will address local needs, with active involvement from public representatives of both districts.

Economist Dr. Pravas Mishra highlights the project’s transformative potential, stating, “The estimated annual revenue of Rs 2,200 crore from Sijimali could redefine Odisha’s economic landscape, enabling infrastructure expansion and welfare initiatives for decades.”

Central to the project is the empowerment of tribal communities, with over 1,500 direct and indirect employment opportunities set to be created. Vocational Training Centers and Entrepreneur Development Programs aim to equip locals with essential skills and open pathways for sustainable livelihoods.

“These programs are not just skill-building exercises but avenues to nurture dreams,” said Pramod Sahukar, a community leader. The initiative prioritizes tribal participation, promising improvements in health, education, and economic opportunities, fostering a sense of ownership in the region's development.

“Environmental stewardship is a cornerstone of Vedanta’s approach. The company plans to create a robust green cover around the mining site, acting as a bio-filter to curb soil erosion and safeguard local biodiversity. Mother Earth is a stakeholder in this project,” noted a Vedanta official, reaffirming the company’s commitment to ecological preservation.

This dual focus on industrial progress and sustainability ensures the region’s natural heritage is preserved, even as development accelerates, added the official.

Economist Dr. Mishra adds, “Sijimali’s impact will extend far beyond economic gains. By integrating tribal communities into the development process, it can establish a model for sustainable industrialization. Improved access to health, education, and livelihood opportunities will redefine the region’s future, while cultural and environmental conservation will anchor progress.”

“Sijimali has the potential to turn Kalahandi and Rayagada into hubs of development and social capital, inspiring the rest of the country,” said Ramakant Lenka, a local teacher.

For the people of Kalahandi and Rayagada, Sijimali signals a brighter dawn, one where opportunities align with progress and preservation.