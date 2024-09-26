Vedanta becomes only aluminium producer to comply with government’s quality control order

Bhubaneswar: Vedanta Aluminium has become the first and only company in India to receive Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification for aluminium wire rods and rolled products, following the Union government’s Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) mandate that took effect on Thursday.

The new regulation requires all aluminium wire rods, sheets, plates, and strips sold in India to be certified by BIS.

The BIS certification covers products manufactured at Vedanta’s BALCO facility in Chhattisgarh and the Jharsuguda unit in Odisha. The Union ministry of commerce and industry, together with the ministry of mines, introduced this quality control regulation for aluminium and its alloys on August 31, 2023, with a compliance deadline set for September 26, 2024. Vedanta Aluminium acted ahead of the curve, securing certification before the mandatory deadline.

Vedanta Aluminium’s BIS-certified range includes 12 mm wire rods, rolled sheets, rolled conductor plates, rolled plates, EC ingots, alloy ingots, and primary ingots, catering to various engineering and industrial applications. The company now holds seven BIS certifications across 17 products, positioning itself as a leader in both domestic and international markets.

Sunil Gupta, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Vedanta Aluminium, commented, “The government’s mandate for BIS certification is a step in the right direction to ensure the production and consumption of high-quality aluminium in India. This certification is a testament to our commitment to quality, safety, and regulatory compliance. Our investment in advanced technology and innovation has enabled us to meet the growing demand for high-quality aluminium products. We remain committed to supporting India’s journey towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat by ensuring our products adhere to stringent global and national standards.”

Vedanta Aluminium’s diverse portfolio includes Restora – Low Carbon Aluminium, billets, wire rods, alloy ingots, cast bars, AlSi T-ingots, slabs, and rolled products, serving industries like aerospace, automotive, construction, electrification, engineering, packaging, and consumer goods. Leveraging cutting-edge technology, global expertise, and deep R&D, Vedanta serves over 60 countries, reinforcing its reputation as a preferred global supplier.